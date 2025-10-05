Merit Financial Group LLC Has $55.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $295.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.98 and its 200-day moving average is $274.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

