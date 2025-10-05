Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

