Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

