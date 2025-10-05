Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 420,374 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,374 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises about 9.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 1.68% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,616,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7,267.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 656,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 647,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 591,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.49 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

