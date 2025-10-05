Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.59. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $331.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

