Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up 5.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after buying an additional 994,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after buying an additional 763,822 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,031,000 after buying an additional 307,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 447,666 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

