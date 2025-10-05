Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

