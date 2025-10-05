ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NOW opened at $911.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $914.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

