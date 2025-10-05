Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 37,760 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $43.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

