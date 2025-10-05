SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

