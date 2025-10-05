USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,454,000 after purchasing an additional 889,542 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,582,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

