Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 1.01% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $57.49 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

