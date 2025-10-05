Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,066 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

