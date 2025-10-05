Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.