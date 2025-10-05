Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

