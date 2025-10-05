Steven Pantelick Sells 15,779 Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $129,861.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,404.76. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,186 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $127,258.68.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,676 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $31,025.44.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Graham Holdings Co lifted its stake in PubMatic by 21.4% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $3,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 483.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 378,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $2,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

