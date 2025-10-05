Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Paul Stone Buys 8,300 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Stone bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $20,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,050,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,532.58. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Paul Stone purchased 59,979 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $167,941.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 769,051 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 744,954 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 952,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 576,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

