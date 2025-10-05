Legacy Trust Has $7.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Legacy Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWV opened at $380.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $382.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.71 and a 200-day moving average of $343.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.