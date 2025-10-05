Legacy Trust Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.4% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $257.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.78 and a 12 month high of $261.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

