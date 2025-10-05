Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,507 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

