Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,349.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $237.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 50.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

