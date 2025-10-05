Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,246 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.