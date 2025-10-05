Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after buying an additional 807,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,227,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,289.28. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

