Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $52.77. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $450.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.56 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

