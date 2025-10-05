International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.27. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

