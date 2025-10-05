Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Comercial Portugues to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Comercial Portugues presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Banco Comercial Portugues Trading Up 11.1%
Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
