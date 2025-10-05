Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 221 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

SPGI opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.36 and its 200 day moving average is $515.03. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.