Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 10.7%

BATS PAUG opened at $42.51 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

