IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VDE stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.