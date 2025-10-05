IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 643.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.9134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.