Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IWD opened at $204.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

