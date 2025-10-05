Kickstand Ventures LLC. Grows Stock Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF $GLIN

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned about 2.87% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 2,737.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.