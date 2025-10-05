IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $734.60 and its 200 day moving average is $765.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

