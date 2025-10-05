Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 2,363 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

