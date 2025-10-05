iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 4355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $767.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

