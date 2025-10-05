Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

