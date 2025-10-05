Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,041 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.