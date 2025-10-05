Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF $CCEF

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 14.97% of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEF. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCEF opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

About Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation.

