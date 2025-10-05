Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 11,632 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 375,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,334,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after purchasing an additional 355,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 319,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80,676.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 299,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,310 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

