Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.11.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $283.80 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.22 and its 200 day moving average is $440.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

