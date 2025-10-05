Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4,885.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE ACN opened at $245.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

