Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,292 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,605,000 after acquiring an additional 547,872 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

