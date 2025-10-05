Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

