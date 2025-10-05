Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

