387 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.64. The stock has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.42.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
