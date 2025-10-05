CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Purchased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149,760 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,143,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,907,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $24,928,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

