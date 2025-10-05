Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 30.4% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 26,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

