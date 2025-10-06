Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Insider Sells £40,005.54 in Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 222,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18, for a total value of £40,005.54.

Malvern International Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Malvern International stock opened at GBX 19.95 on Monday. Malvern International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 23. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

