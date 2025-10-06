Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Insider Acquires £10,790 in Stock

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £10,790.
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Price Performance
Shares of PSDL opened at GBX 163.25 on Monday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 148 and a 1 year high of GBX 183.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.44. The firm has a market cap of £149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.30.
About Phoenix Spree Deutschland
