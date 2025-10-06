JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Price Target to $290.00

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSW. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.80.

Shares of CSW stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $238.49 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.92.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $39,882.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,397 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSW. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

